Every TV Series James Gunn And Peter Safran Announced For Their DC Universe Reboot

The first show on your new DC watchlist is one you already expected, though the exact shape and form of it may come as a surprise.

Back in October, it was revealed that the long-gestating Green Lanterns series was being reworked to feature the iconic John Stewart as the lead. Now, Gunn has set the record straight, revealing that John Stewart will be charging up his ring alongside the greatest Green Lantern of all, Hal Jordan. Furthmore, the series in question may not be the massive sci-fi opus that fans expected — instead, it will be a presumably more grounded show titled "Lanterns."

"Lanterns" will focus on an Earth-based mystery that gets investigated by the two aforementioned space cops. Evidently, the inspiration here will be "True Detective," and while we don't anticipate Jordan spouting wild theories of time being a flat circle, this is an interesting take that will definitely be a far-cry from the Ryan Reynolds movie. In general, the differences between Jordan and Stewart's personalities promises a lot of juicy conflict, with Stewart likely to be the more by-the-book figure while Jordan is a loose cannon. Really, this could be "Lethal Weapon" but with aliens, and that's a pretty grand hook.