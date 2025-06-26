The Only Metamorpho Explainer You Need Before Superman
2025's "Superman" is aiming to kick off the DC Cinematic Universe with a bang, as James Gunn's new take on the Man of Steel, played by David Corenswet, is going to be joined by a slew of DC characters making their first live action appearances. One of those is Metamorpho, a hero who's been flying around the DC Comics universe for 60 years. Watch Looper's explainer video above to get you updated on everything you need to know about his history before seeing the movie.
Portrayed in the movie by an utterly unrecognizable Anthony Carrigan, Metamorpho has a long history in the comics and has interacted with just about every major hero and team from Batman to the Justice League. He first appeared in a 1965 issue of "The Brave and the Bold," and since then he's appeared in plenty of comics and some animated DC projects.
Metamorpho's body is composed of different elements, and he can shapeshift into any element at will. He gained his powers after being exposed to the light of a meteor that once crashed in ancient Egypt, although that might not be his origin story in the movie. As fans pore over small details in the "Superman" trailer – which is packed with heroes and villains – Metamorpho's role is still one of the biggest sources of mystery and excitement.
The Superman movie nails Metamorpho's look from the comics
Fans will have to wait until "Superman" opens on July 11 to find out Metamorpho's role in the story, but they're already excited about his look. Metamorpho's constantly transforming body is a key part of his character in the comics, so when James Gunn shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the character on X, fans were blown away to discover the character was created with makeup and practical effects.
The new "Superman" movie has some big shoes to fill. Henry Cavill's Superman appeared in some of the biggest movies in DC history. "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman" brought in well over a billion dollars combined, and Cavill's version of the character also appeared in other DC movies like "Justice League" and "Black Adam." Ticket presales for 2025's "Superman" have already topped $10 million, and the movie is currently tracking to bring in between $90 and $125 million in its opening weekend.
Those are encouraging signs for a movie hoping to launch a cinematic universe that includes so many characters like Metamorpho, who aren't as well known to non-comic readers. Click on the video above so you will be as informed as possible about one of DC's strangest superheroes before "Superman" soars into theaters.