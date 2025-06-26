The Only Metamorpho Explainer You Need Before Superman

2025's "Superman" is aiming to kick off the DC Cinematic Universe with a bang, as James Gunn's new take on the Man of Steel, played by David Corenswet, is going to be joined by a slew of DC characters making their first live action appearances. One of those is Metamorpho, a hero who's been flying around the DC Comics universe for 60 years. Watch Looper's explainer video above to get you updated on everything you need to know about his history before seeing the movie.

Portrayed in the movie by an utterly unrecognizable Anthony Carrigan, Metamorpho has a long history in the comics and has interacted with just about every major hero and team from Batman to the Justice League. He first appeared in a 1965 issue of "The Brave and the Bold," and since then he's appeared in plenty of comics and some animated DC projects.

Metamorpho's body is composed of different elements, and he can shapeshift into any element at will. He gained his powers after being exposed to the light of a meteor that once crashed in ancient Egypt, although that might not be his origin story in the movie. As fans pore over small details in the "Superman" trailer – which is packed with heroes and villains – Metamorpho's role is still one of the biggest sources of mystery and excitement.