The Flash: Yes, Internet, We're Also Disturbed About Barry's Microwave Baby Scene

Contains spoilers for "The Flash"

Andy Muschetti's "The Flash" is full of surprises, especially when it comes to cameos from some of the DC Universe's most beloved heroes and villains. However, very few fans were prepared for the scene which sees Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) put a baby in a microwave during a routine rescue mission at a collapsing hospital.

The scene in question actually depicts a few babies (and a dog) falling from the sky in slow motion, which is quite shocking in its own right. That said, the microwave stunt is truly mindblowing, and it's made all the more disturbing by the fact it plays out in reverse, causing our hero to look like he's smiling when he places the infant in the cooking device. Of course, this is done to save the baby, but some people on the internet were disturbed by the whole ordeal — and they made their feelings known on social media.

"The Flash putting a baby in a microwave is an INSANE scene to even think about filming," @UsUnitedJustice wrote on Twitter. "Like, what the f*** is that idea."

With that in mind, let's see what other social media users have been saying about the shocking microwave incident in "The Flash."