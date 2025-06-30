The Only Lex Luthor Explainer You Need Before Superman

You can't properly tell a Superman story without his nemesis Lex Luthor. Nicholas Hoult is stepping into Luthor's shoes in 2025's "Superman," but the character actually has a long history in the movies. Check out Looper's recap video for everything you need to know about Lex Luthor and Superman before you sit down to watch the new movie.

Luthor is the most iconic villain in Superman's rogues gallery, and quite a few actors have left their mark on the character. During the Christopher Reeve era, Luthor was memorably played by Gene Hackman, while in 2006's "Superman Returns," Kevin Spacey took on the role. For years Michael Rosenbaum played Lex on the TV show "Smallville." Fans most recently saw Luthor in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," where he was played by Jesse Eisenberg. While that movie was a financial success, earning nearly $900 million at the box office, some have taken issue with Eisenberg's highly energetic portrayal of the character. Every version of Lex Luthor is a little different, but fans agree that he should be a calm, collected businessman above all else.

Movie and comic book fans alike have high expectations for the version of Lex Luthor appearing in James Gunn's new "Superman" movie. Fans are hoping that they'll get a more comics-accurate take on Supe's greatest villain, and based on what we know about the movie right now, that's exactly what they're going to get.