The Most Controversial Movies Of 2025 (So Far)

No movie is going to make everyone happy, as much as Hollywood's four-quadrant marketing strategies wish it were so. Some movies, however, leave one portion or another of the audience so angry, offended, or just flat-out baffled by what they've seen that the ensuing reactions make headlines. Because news and rumors about behind-the-scenes drama spread rapidly online, even movies that are almost universally beloved — as well as ones so mediocre that no one would expect them to provoke any strong reaction — can, for reasons disconnected from their actual content, end up fanning flames of controversy as high as any intentional work of provocation.

From documentaries on hot-button political subjects to family blockbusters that accidentally waded into culture wars while trying play it safe, from productions targeted by frivolous gossip drama to films tragically connected with serious crimes, here are the movies that have gotten audiences arguing the most in 2025 so far.