Films That Sparked Chaos In Cinemas

Part of the fun of going to the movie theater is to see films with an enthusiastic audience. The crowd laughs at the funny parts, screams at the scary parts, and cheers at the awesome parts. Then there are times when the audience gets extra passionate, whether they love the movies they're watching or they hate them, and the normal rules of theatre etiquette get tossed in the garbage. Sometimes these moments of movie theater chaos become viral trends or even socially approved exceptions to the norm. Other times, things get outright dangerous, with movies used as a pretext for acts of violence.

From Gen Alpha meme fests that became the bane of theater employees to some of the first moving images that might have sent your great-great-great-grandparents running for the hills, let's take a look at some of the most infamous movie screenings throughout history that, for better or for worse, went totally out of control.