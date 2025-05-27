The Lilo & Stitch Movie's Ending Is Leaving Fans Divided

"Ohana means family. Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten."

2002's "Lilo & Stitch" is a beloved animated Disney classic, telling the story of an alien, Stitch (Chris Sanders), who crash lands on Earth and joins the broken-but-good family of Lilo (Daveigh Chase) and her older sister, Nani (Tia Carrere). The siblings are orphans, so even though it involves alien visitors, the true threat of the film is a social worker, Cobra Bubbles (Ving Rhames), who wants to separate the pair. Fortunately, in the end, Lilo and Nani stay together, along with some new alien buddies. It's a message of how family can mean different things, whether it's two parents and some kids or two sisters and a gaggle of aliens — but the 2025 remake's ending seemingly forgets that. In this movie, family apparently means somebody does get left behind — literally.

Fans across social media are in an uproar that the live-action "Lilo & Stitch" remake's ending deviates significantly from the original. Now, Nani, played by Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, willingly gives up Lilo (Maia Kealoha) to the state to live under the care of their neighbors. In this story, she wants to pursue college in California (not even Hawai'i), a decision that has left many fans of the original film disheartened. For example, X user @RubySakurai wrote, "HOW DO YOU COMPLETELY MISS THE POINT OF THE ORIGINAL ANIMATED MOVIE THIS BAD??? OOHHH I HATE THIS SO MUCH." @agraybee agreed, explaining that "It's like changing Mulan so it ends with her learning there are some things only boys can do."

It's easily one of the most controversial changes in a Disney live-action remake. Fans feel it's a betrayal of Nani's character to abandon Lilo under the belief that the state knows what's best for her little sister instead of her.