Captain America: Brave New World Ending Explained

Considering the title — "Captain America: Brave New World" — many critics have commented on the film's lack of political depth. For example, Looper's review of "Captain America 4" notes that "[t]he film isn't as aggressive politically as one might hope for, given the obvious narrative parallels for our current national moment." This is particularly obvious in its depiction of President Ross, who, despite the fact that he's done some demonstrably terrible things, is painted sympathetically. After all, he mostly just wants a relationship with his daughter again.

Ross kept Sterns locked up for years, using the villain's intellect for his own gain. He goes back on his promise to pardon the scientist and keeps him tucked away, so it's somewhat understandable that Sterns would seek revenge. He is, after all, effectively a victim in this story, but the movie isn't interested in exploring the nuance in that. Instead, we're made to feel bad for the president who, up until this point, has already attacked the Hulk and torn the Avengers apart with the Sokovia Accords. Why is he worthy of our sympathy but not Sterns?

The film also explores the idea of legacy, not only in Sam following in Steve Rogers' (Chris Evans) footsteps, but with Ross wanting to rewrite his. The Sokovia Accords didn't make him popular, and he's trying to make things right. His presidential campaign slogan of "Together" is exemplified in him setting up a treaty for multiple countries to share access to Celestial Island's adamantium. But what does this have to say about the larger political movement in the real world? The movie appears to be intentionally obtuse on that point. The film was originally supposed to come out in May 2024, but extensive reshoots pushed it back almost a full year. Now, there's a new presidential administration, and Disney likely didn't want to step on any toes. As a result, the ending of "Captain America 4" pretty much says nothing at all.