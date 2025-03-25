Why Snow White Bombed At The Box Office

Disney's live-action remake of "Snow White" made just $42.2 million over its opening weekend, a far from ideal debut for a film that cost at least $269 million to make. This means it raked in even less than the live-action remake of "Dumbo" managed over its first weekend in 2019, and that was seen as a dreadful opening. While it's still early days, it's already clear that "Snow White" won't make anywhere near enough to break even.

Many online will undoubtedly view these dismal numbers as a symptom of the various "Snow White" movie controversies that plagued the production long before the finished film dropped in cineplexes. However, one could argue that behind-the-scenes matters don't tend to sway general moviegoers, which means "Snow White" had graver problems informing its abysmal opening weekend.

Some modern Disney remakes have basically been licenses to print money, so what exactly went wrong this time around? This live-action update of the very first title in the Walt Disney Animation Studios canon had countless problems to contend with in getting audiences to care about it. Some of these problems were external ones that nobody at the House of Mouse could control, while others were ingrained into the production's very DNA. Here's why "Snow White" bombed so hard at the box office.