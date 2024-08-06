The Tragic True-Life Story Of Blake Lively

Sadly, bullying is something that many of us experience, especially in childhood. A little known fact about Blake Lively is that she was bullied as a child because of the way she dressed. Lively's mother had a strong interest in fashion and would alter adult clothes to fit her. This meant that she had a unique wardrobe, which she enjoyed. However, it made her stand out among her peers at the Los Angeles private school she attended. "It was the only school where people were just downright mean to me," she told Vogue. "They would make fun of my clothes because I dressed differently than the other kids."

The actor has also spoken about how she was the victim of childhood bullying based on her appearance. In 2018, she posted an image to Instagram of her visiting the set of "Sesame Street," where she was able to get a photograph with the character Big Bird. In the caption, she revealed that kids would refer to her by that name to taunt her. "Kids used to make fun of me in elementary school by calling me Big Bird (because I was 'too tall' and had 'yellow' hair)," she wrote. "Here's to making best buddies with the things that once hurt you."