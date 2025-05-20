Actors Who Had Beef With Ryan Reynolds

For a while, it seemed like T.J. Miller was poised to be the next Ryan Reynolds, popping up in comedies like "Silicon Valley" as well as action flicks like "Transformers: Age of Extinction." He even starred as Weasel opposite Reynolds in the first two "Deadpool" movies, so things were looking up. However, Miller's downfall began in 2016 following an arrest for assaulting an Uber driver, and he was later accused of sexual assault. Suffice it to say, Miller's career quickly tanked, and he did not return to play Weasel in "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Perhaps feeling like he was left in the lurch from his former co-star, Miller said he would never work with Reynolds again in a 2022 episode of "The Adam Carolla Show." He described Reynolds as "horrifically mean," later saying, "He was like, 'You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it's funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie." It does sound like this beef is water under the bridge at this point. Later in 2022, Miller appeared on the "Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show" to say, "It was very cool for him to say, 'Hey, I just heard on the show that you were upset about this.' ... We sort of just hashed it out really quickly."

After the success of "Deadpool & Wolverine," Miller even stated that he'd be open to coming back for "Deadpool 4" if Reynolds would have him. That still seems like a long shot.

