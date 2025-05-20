Actors Who Had Beef With Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds is one of the hottest commodities in Hollywood right now. That's in no small part thanks to his work in the "Deadpool" movies, with 2024's "Deadpool & Wolverine" grossing over $1.3 billion globally at the box office. He's a perfect fit for the Merc with a Mouth, as he also gives off a devil-may-care persona that's helped him immensely in other action-comedies like "Free Guy" and "The Hitman's Bodyguard." And you'd probably love Reynolds even more after checking out some of his hilarious bloopers.
As is the case with any performer, there are those who aren't so tickled at Reynolds' antics, including some of his peers in the entertainment industry. For some, it's simply a matter of not really liking his movies. Others have worked with him in the past and have had some not-so-nice things to say about the experience. However, it's important to note for several of these, the hatchet appears to have been buried.
You can't make everyone like you, even when you're as charming as Reynolds. But at one point or another, these actors weren't laughing at Reynolds' shenanigans.
T.J Miller
For a while, it seemed like T.J. Miller was poised to be the next Ryan Reynolds, popping up in comedies like "Silicon Valley" as well as action flicks like "Transformers: Age of Extinction." He even starred as Weasel opposite Reynolds in the first two "Deadpool" movies, so things were looking up. However, Miller's downfall began in 2016 following an arrest for assaulting an Uber driver, and he was later accused of sexual assault. Suffice it to say, Miller's career quickly tanked, and he did not return to play Weasel in "Deadpool & Wolverine."
Perhaps feeling like he was left in the lurch from his former co-star, Miller said he would never work with Reynolds again in a 2022 episode of "The Adam Carolla Show." He described Reynolds as "horrifically mean," later saying, "He was like, 'You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it's funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie." It does sound like this beef is water under the bridge at this point. Later in 2022, Miller appeared on the "Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show" to say, "It was very cool for him to say, 'Hey, I just heard on the show that you were upset about this.' ... We sort of just hashed it out really quickly."
After the success of "Deadpool & Wolverine," Miller even stated that he'd be open to coming back for "Deadpool 4" if Reynolds would have him. That still seems like a long shot.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Justin Baldoni
Who could've possibly guess "It Ends With Us" would lead to the biggest entertainment news story of 2024 and 2025? The long and short of it is that Blake Lively accused her co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, of sexual harassment while filming the movie. In turn, Baldoni filed a countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds tried to get his name removed from the proceedings, but US Weekly obtained court filings specifying how they believe Reynolds is a crucial component of this case: "The [First Amended Complaint] specifically alleges ample facts to support the Wayfarer Parties' claims against him, based on both his direct actions and his liability as a co-conspirator." Basically, Baldoni's legal team is saying that Reynolds played an active role in smearing Baldoni's name alongside Lively.
Arguably, the strangest thing to emerge from this lawsuit is Baldoni's legal team asserting that the character of Nicepool, played by Reynolds, in "Deadpool & Wolverine" was meant to mock Baldoni as a fake feminist. At one point, Nicepool comments on Ladypool's (Lively) body after just having a baby, and when Deadpool says that he probably shouldn't say that, Nicepool responds, "That's okay. I identify as a feminist." Baldoni's team alleges that this was meant as a pot-shot at the "It Ends With Us" actor added while things were contentious between Lively and Baldoni.
Who would've thought such a throwaway character could become so important in a major trial? This case will stay in the news for a while, as Lively and Baldoni currently have their court dates set for March 9, 2026.
Wesley Snipes
There's a point in "Deadpool & Wolverine" where Blade (Wesley Snipes) tells Deadpool, "I don't like you," to which Deadpool responds, "You never did." Long-time superhero movie fans could immediately spot this as a nod to the infamous feud between Reynolds and Snipes, who first worked together on "Blade Trinity," and it seemed like a minor miracle the two were able to set foot in the same room again.
In 2004, Reynolds did an interview with IGN speaking about how his looser, more comedic approach to acting as Hannibal King in "Blade: Trinity" didn't gel with Snipes' method acting. Reynolds said, "I swear to God, I didn't even know the cameras were rolling anymore and I say, 'He hates me, doesn't he?' And [Jessica Biel's] like, 'Yeah.'" An anonymous source also claimed that Snipes would refer to Reynolds as "that cracker" while working on "Blade: Trinity," but that's never been confirmed.
Following his return as Blade in "Deadpool & Wolverine," Snipes told Entertainment Weekly that he was, in fact, annoyed by Reynolds during their first project. "Some of the things he did back in those days, that's not really my humor," the actor claimed. "I'm not tuned in that way. So I thought, 'Well, it's a little over the top for me.'" The only question now is, if "Blade 4" ever happens, would Snipes ask Reynolds to come back as Hannibal King?
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart may be more known as a television personality than an actor, but she has flexed her acting muscles before in the likes of "Bad Moms," "Pixels," and a couple of episodes of "2 Broke Girls." Granted, she was playing herself in all those projects, but they count in our book.
In 2024, Stewart appeared on the "Rent Free" game show where she had to figure out which celebrity respondents would most want to hang out with. She assumed Ryan Reynolds would be on the list even though she claimed not to be a fan, saying, "He's a good actor. He can act funny, but he isn't funny. Maybe he can get to be funny again." She then noted that Reynolds is actually her neighbor, so perhaps this was all just a playful jab at Reynolds' public persona.
Reynolds took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to prove he is, in fact, funny by writing, "I'd disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so." Of all the celebrity beefs Reynolds has had over the years, this one definitely seems the least serious. After all, who hasn't gotten into a tiff with their neighbor at some point?
Rebecca Ferguson
While promoting "Dune: Part Two" in 2024, Rebecca Ferguson threw social media into a tizzy with comments she made about an anonymous A-list star. She recalled to the "Reign with Josh Smith" podcast an incident where a co-star screamed at her and said, "You call yourself an actor? This is what I have to work with?" Ferguson felt like she couldn't do much at first because this individual was "number one on the call sheet," but she later stood her ground and said she would prefer to act to the back of this person's head to finish filming.
Online detectives quickly went to work trying to figure out who the mysterious mean actor could be. One strong contender is Hugh Grant, with whom Ferguson worked on "Florence Foster Jenkins," and Grant has a history of being notoriously grouchy on sets. Of course, there are many other A-list stars Ferguson could've had a bad experience with, including Michael Fassbender, Dwayne Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds.
It may be a bit of a long shot, but Ferguson acted alongside Reynolds in the 2017 film, "Life." Jake Gyllenhaal is technically the lead actor in that, and many online suspected he could've been the one to give Ferguson a hard time. But maybe Ferguson was simply referring to another prominent actor. After all, the Hugh Grant theory gained some real traction, but technically, Meryl Streep should've been number one on the call sheet for that since she plays the titular Florence. We still don't definitively know who was mean to Ferguson, and there's a strong possibility it wasn't Reynolds. But until we know definitively, he remains a suspect.
Gerard Butler
Gerard Butler and Ryan Reynolds have never worked together, and it's likely to stay that way given how Butler doesn't seem to be a fan of Reynolds' particular brand of action comedies. In 2021, Butler was interviewed by Unilad to promote his film "Copshop," but this was also around the time Reynolds' "Free Guy" came out. "Free Guy" shares some similarities with Butler's 2009 film "Gamer." Both movies deal with themes related to free will through the lens of video games, but when the dual films are brought up, Butler simply says, "I actually don't know what 'Free Guy' is." After learning it's a Ryan Reynolds movie, Butler continued, "Oh s***, is it ... I don't watch Ryan Reynolds movies."
While other outlets called this a dig or critique, Butler technically didn't diss Reynolds at all. His movies just aren't his cup of tea, and that's perfectly fine. The story did make waves, and Reynolds responded to it online in perhaps the classiest way he could have. Reynolds reposted the story to his Instagram along with the following message: "Can you believe Gerard Butler doesn't know what Free Guy is? Also, can you believe that the challenges to democracy have never been greater and that Blake and I will match your contributions to the [American Civil Liberties Union] and [National Association for the Advancement of Colored People]?"
Turning clickbait into a chance to raise money for good causes? Good on you, Reynolds.
Matthew Perry
This next alleged Ryan Reynolds feud should be taken with plenty of grains of salt. In June 2023, just a few months before Matthew Perry tragically died at the age of 54, an alleged insider spoke with RadarOnline about how upset the "Friends" star was that Reynolds apparently "stole his character and delivery, and it kills him that he's never admitted it."
Much like Perry, Reynolds got his start on a sitcom, namely "Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place," which later received the simpler title "Two Guys and a Girl." It debuted on ABC in 1998 and ran for four seasons. "Friends" first came out in 1994, and according to this source, Perry believed Reynolds ripped off his line delivery and general persona for Chandler Bing, which then set the tone for the rest of Reynolds' career in pursuing comedic projects.
Perry never commented on the anonymous allegations personally, and Reynolds has never spoken about the claims. Besides, "Friends" itself is pretty much a ripoff of the 1993 Fox sitcom "Living Single," with the sarcastic Chandler bearing many similarities to that show's Kyle Barker (T.C. Carson). Hollywood is pretty much built of loosely taking other people's ideas, so this alleged feud feels like a wash.
Matthew Lawrence
In the 1990s, Ryan Reynolds was an actor waiting for his big break like so many others before him. "Two Guys and a Girl" may have raised his profile a little, but he still had to star in low-budget affairs, like the straight-to-video horror movie "Boltneck." He effectively plays a Frankenstein's monster-esque creation brought to life by the nerdy Frank Stein, played by Matthew Lawrence. Years after the fact, Lawrence would reminisce on how Reynolds wasn't the easiest guy to work with at the time.
Lawrence is part of the "Brotherly Love Podcast" alongside his two brothers, Andrew and Joey, and in February 2025, they released an episode where Lawrence revealed his experience with the comedic actor. Lawrence said, "The funny part about it is that the production team was having a really hard time with Ryan," because apparently Reynolds was doing a "bad Jim Carrey impersonation," and that's not what they wanted. It sounds like this caused more headaches for the crew than Lawrence, who actually sounds very pleased to see all of the success Reynolds has had in the industry. Lawrence concluded, "I'm not even mad at Ryan in the sense that he actually stayed true to who he truly is authentically, because honestly, he was trying to 'Deadpool' it." Still, it sounds like Reynolds didn't make too many friends on the set of "Boltneck."
Kangana Ranaut
Ryan Reynolds has made some enemies in Hollywood over the years, and in 2021, he also drew wrath from Bollywood. While promoting "Free Guy," Reynolds released a video via 20th Century Studios to market the film to India by saying how there's plenty of great action, dancing, and romance. He ended by saying, "If you're wondering whether Hollywood is just mimicking Bollywood ... Well, the answer is yes. We have no shame, no shame at all." It was a tongue-in-cheek statement that nonetheless drew attention from Bollywood actress and Indian politician, Kangana Ranaut.
Ranaut reposted Reynolds' statement to her own Instagram page (via Indian Express) while adding the caption, "While trying to steal our screens..." Ranaut has been incredibly vocal about this issue, arguing that India needs to invest in its own entertainment rather than allow dubbed Hollywood movies to dominate the country's movie theaters. She later said during a press conference transcribed in a separate Indian Express piece, "We don't appreciate each other, and rather see the dubbed versions of 'Lion King' or 'Jungle Book.' But we will not give a dubbed version of a Malayalam film a chance. This will not work in our favor. We must keep our people and our industry our priority."
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds were married from 2008 to 2011. Upon news of their divorce, everything seemed pretty amicable between the pair, as Johansson told Cosmopolitan at the time, "I'm a big believer that when something feels right, you should do it. I'm a big believer in instinct. Getting married was the right thing to do because it was natural." There doesn't appear to be any long-lasting bad blood between the two, especially as Reynolds went on to marry Blake Lively and Johansson married Colin Jost of "Saturday Night Live." But years after the fact, many fans took one of her comments as a subtle dig at Reynolds.
It's unclear if that was her intention, but she spoke with Cosmo yet again (via E! News) in 2016 about the logistics of two actors being together romantically. "There has to be a real understanding of how you share your time, especially when two people's careers are going at the same rate," she explained. "Or even if one person is more successful than the other, that also proves challenging. There may be a competitive thing."
This does make it sound as though Reynolds (or perhaps another one of her exes) was jealous of the success she's had throughout her career. But it's tough to draw conclusions with such a vague statement. It is interesting to note that Johansson will make her directorial debut with "Eleanor the Great," which is being backed by Wayfarer Studios, co-founded by Justin Baldoni — the same Baldoni who is presently suing Reynolds and Lively. When Vanity Fair brought this up in an interview, Johansson merely laughed and said, "They were super supportive throughout the process. But yeah, such weird timing."