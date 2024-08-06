TJ Miller & Ryan Reynolds Will Never Work Together After Deadpool 2 - Here's Why
This article contains discussions of sexual assault and substance abuse.
After two "Deadpool" movies, Ryan Reynolds and T.J. Miller definitely aren't going to work together again — so what happened between these two former co-stars?
In 2016, Miller appeared alongside Reynolds in the comic book film as Weasel, a bar owner and good friend of Wade Wilson (Reynolds), providing emotional support in the first movie as Wade goes through a series of pretty terrible events (and takes up the mantle as Deadpool). Miller went on to reprise his role in the 2018 sequel "Deadpool 2," but he made it very clear that he wouldn't participate in any sequels ... and he blamed it squarely on Reynolds.
In a 2022 interview with radio host and comedian Adam Carolla, Miller said he wouldn't work with Reynolds again because the "Free Guy" actor was unkind to him on set. "We had a really weird moment on 'Deadpool' where he said, 'Let's do one more take,'" Miller recalled. "And then, as the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me. But to me. As if I'm Weasel. He was like, 'You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it's funny and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.'"
Ultimately, Miller concluded that his professional relationship with Reynolds was over from that point on: "I dunno, would I work with him again? No. I would not work with him again [...] I sort of wish him well because he's so good as Deadpool, and I think it's weird that he hates me. "
According to T.J. Miller, Ryan Reynolds apologized to him about the incident
Shortly after the Adam Carolla interview, T.J. Miller sat down for a podcast with SiriusXM hosts Jim Norton and Sam Roberts to clarify something important — which is that Ryan Reynolds did reach out to Miller and the two were able to patch things up.
"It was very cool for him to say, 'Hey, you know, I just heard on the show that you were upset about this,'" Miller revealed. "And I kind of said, 'You know, I'm not,' and then we sort of just hashed it out really quickly. Again, I wasn't saying anything negative. He is so funny, which I always mantain, and he's so funny in these movies. So that was kind of it. It's so funny; I said all these complimentary things, and none of that shows up."
At the end of the day, Miller's biggest issue is that he didn't think his original comments were even that bad, but merely just a weird on-set story he wanted to share. "I didn't think that I had said anything that was that negative," Miller told the hosts. "I feel bad that it was picked up and that it was misconstrued. For sure. But no, it was the next day... he and I talked, and it's fine." Unfortunately for Miller, this wouldn't be his last controversy — after "Deadpool 2," the actor and comedian faced a ton of nasty accusations of sexual impropriety and more inappropriate behavior.
T.J. Miller's career has been marred by controversy since 2016
Regardless of T.J. Miller's take on the whole "Deadpool" issue, the fact of the matter is that he was probably would have been dropped from the franchise after some truly unsettling accusations came to light — and after he was arrested in 2016. Miller eventually settled a lawsuit with the Uber driver he allegedly attacked that year, and in 2017, the actor's reputation took yet another downward turn.
At the end of that year, a woman accused Miller of a violent sexual assault, the alleged details of which are quite harrowing; as a result, Miller was removed from the "How to Train Your Dragon" franchise (in which he voiced Tuffnut). Then, in 2019, he was arrested yet again for calling in a fake bomb threat to an Amtrak train; before all of this happened, he was fired from the HBO comedy "Silicon Valley," and creator Mike Judge later revealed that Miller would often come to work under the influence.
These days, Miller's career is pretty dormant, and it's honestly not hard to see why ... and further drives home the point that he probably wouldn't have been invited to participate in "Deadpool & Wolverine."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).