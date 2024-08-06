TJ Miller & Ryan Reynolds Will Never Work Together After Deadpool 2 - Here's Why

This article contains discussions of sexual assault and substance abuse.

After two "Deadpool" movies, Ryan Reynolds and T.J. Miller definitely aren't going to work together again — so what happened between these two former co-stars?

In 2016, Miller appeared alongside Reynolds in the comic book film as Weasel, a bar owner and good friend of Wade Wilson (Reynolds), providing emotional support in the first movie as Wade goes through a series of pretty terrible events (and takes up the mantle as Deadpool). Miller went on to reprise his role in the 2018 sequel "Deadpool 2," but he made it very clear that he wouldn't participate in any sequels ... and he blamed it squarely on Reynolds.

In a 2022 interview with radio host and comedian Adam Carolla, Miller said he wouldn't work with Reynolds again because the "Free Guy" actor was unkind to him on set. "We had a really weird moment on 'Deadpool' where he said, 'Let's do one more take,'" Miller recalled. "And then, as the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me. But to me. As if I'm Weasel. He was like, 'You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it's funny and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.'"

Ultimately, Miller concluded that his professional relationship with Reynolds was over from that point on: "I dunno, would I work with him again? No. I would not work with him again [...] I sort of wish him well because he's so good as Deadpool, and I think it's weird that he hates me. "