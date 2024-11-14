TJ Miller's Comment On Deadpool 4 Has Everyone's Attention

Although TJ Miller and Ryan Reynolds have seemingly been on the outs, at least one half of the former "Deadpool" duo appears to have high hopes for a reunion. Miller has now opened the door to the possibility in a truly surprising interview on the SiriusXM radio show "The Bonfire," saying (via Entertainment Weekly), "We talked a little while ago. I think he's just been such a good friend right now that I think it would be really, I think [returning for 'Deadpool 4'] would be awesome."

Miller, who played Wade Wilson's bartender buddy Weasel in the first two "Deadpool" outings, did not return for the third Deadpool movie, "Deadpool & Wolverine," and there were a few key reasons for that. First, in December 2017, just a few months before the release of "Deadpool 2," a woman accused Miller of sexually assaulting her in college.

Miller denied the claims, and his scenes remained in "Deadpool 2" despite the controversy. After the movie's release, Miller was then arrested on charges of calling in a false bomb threat. Those charges were later dropped in 2021, but not before Deadpool himself, Reynolds, declared that Miller wouldn't be appearing in the eventually scrapped "X-Force" movie. Reynolds otherwise remained tight-lipped about Miller and his personal woes, but kept his word that Weasel would not appear in the next movie starring the Merc with a Mouth.