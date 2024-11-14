TJ Miller's Comment On Deadpool 4 Has Everyone's Attention
Although TJ Miller and Ryan Reynolds have seemingly been on the outs, at least one half of the former "Deadpool" duo appears to have high hopes for a reunion. Miller has now opened the door to the possibility in a truly surprising interview on the SiriusXM radio show "The Bonfire," saying (via Entertainment Weekly), "We talked a little while ago. I think he's just been such a good friend right now that I think it would be really, I think [returning for 'Deadpool 4'] would be awesome."
Miller, who played Wade Wilson's bartender buddy Weasel in the first two "Deadpool" outings, did not return for the third Deadpool movie, "Deadpool & Wolverine," and there were a few key reasons for that. First, in December 2017, just a few months before the release of "Deadpool 2," a woman accused Miller of sexually assaulting her in college.
Miller denied the claims, and his scenes remained in "Deadpool 2" despite the controversy. After the movie's release, Miller was then arrested on charges of calling in a false bomb threat. Those charges were later dropped in 2021, but not before Deadpool himself, Reynolds, declared that Miller wouldn't be appearing in the eventually scrapped "X-Force" movie. Reynolds otherwise remained tight-lipped about Miller and his personal woes, but kept his word that Weasel would not appear in the next movie starring the Merc with a Mouth.
A one-sided feud takes a wild turn
After the release of "Deadpool 2," Miller voiced quite a bit of displeasure with Reynolds. In a 2022 appearance on the "Adam Carolla Show," Miller said his former co-star went too far with his on-set ribbing — even though Reynolds was speaking in character as Deadpool. Miller said he took one jab personally, telling Carolla, "He was like, 'You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it's funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.'" Miller also described Reynolds as "insecure" and didn't foresee the two ever working together again – at least until now.
It's worth pointing out that the interview on "The Bonfire" isn't the first time Miller has indicated that the ice between he and Reynolds has at least started to break a bit, though. In October 2022, he appeared on "The Jim Norton and Sam Roberts Show" and said that he and Reynolds had cleared the air, with the latter apologizing to him for his on-set comments in an email. At that time, he characterized the whole thing as "a misunderstanding."
Now, whether Weasel returning in "Deadpool 4" could happen is of course going to depend on several factors. First, Entertainment Weekly notes that "Deadpool 4" hasn't yet been announced. Though it is pretty safe to assume that, considering the box office success of "Deadpool & Wolverine," another installment is pretty likely.
Reynolds is the real X factor
The bigger question is whether Reynolds, who has continued to remain mostly silent about the state of his working relationship with Miller, would bring Weasel back into the fold. The only source we really have to go on is Miller, who surely would love to be part of the follow-up to the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time.
That said, as recently as April 2024, Miller was once again seemingly talking trash about Reynolds. He went on the "Help! with Natalie Cuomo" podcast (via the Express Tribune) and heavily implied that the success of the first "Deadpool" movie had changed his former co-star's attitude, saying, "People get really famous, and then things get really weird."
So could Deadpool and Weasel appear on screen together again? Well, anything is possible. But until we hear something from Reynolds about whether Weasel will return, it seems like TJ Miller will just keep having a conversation with himself.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).