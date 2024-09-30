Did Hugh Grant Attack Rebecca Ferguson? An Allegation & Internet Rumor, Explained

Hugh Grant rose to fame playing charming characters in some of the best romantic comedies of all time, making some viewers believe that the actor is just as lovely in real life. In recent years, however, Grant has branched out into horror movies like "Heretic" and played villains in everything from "Paddington 2" to "The Gentleman," suggesting that he's keen on shedding his goody-two-shoes on-screen image. That said, while he comes across as a polite fella, his on-set behavior reportedly leaves a lot to be desired at times, which is why some people believe that he had a spat with Rebecca Ferguson.

Grant worked with Ferguson on the movie "Florence Foster Jenkins," a biography that chronicles the titular heiress' life story as she aspires to become an opera singer. Despite the movie's comedic sprinklings, there's a rumor going around that Grant was rude and grumpy to Ferguson behind the scenes, a rumor likely fueled by the fact he's admitted to throwing hissy fits while working on "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" and other projects. With that in mind, let's examine why so many people think he attacked Ferguson.