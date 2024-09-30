Did Hugh Grant Attack Rebecca Ferguson? An Allegation & Internet Rumor, Explained
Hugh Grant rose to fame playing charming characters in some of the best romantic comedies of all time, making some viewers believe that the actor is just as lovely in real life. In recent years, however, Grant has branched out into horror movies like "Heretic" and played villains in everything from "Paddington 2" to "The Gentleman," suggesting that he's keen on shedding his goody-two-shoes on-screen image. That said, while he comes across as a polite fella, his on-set behavior reportedly leaves a lot to be desired at times, which is why some people believe that he had a spat with Rebecca Ferguson.
Grant worked with Ferguson on the movie "Florence Foster Jenkins," a biography that chronicles the titular heiress' life story as she aspires to become an opera singer. Despite the movie's comedic sprinklings, there's a rumor going around that Grant was rude and grumpy to Ferguson behind the scenes, a rumor likely fueled by the fact he's admitted to throwing hissy fits while working on "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" and other projects. With that in mind, let's examine why so many people think he attacked Ferguson.
Rebecca Ferguson's Allegations About a Insecure and Angry Co-Star, Explained
The rumors of Rebecca Ferguson and Hugh Grant's feud stem from comments she made about working with a problematic actor on an unnamed project. The "Doctor Sleep" star didn't mention Grant by name, but she recounted a story about working with someone who threw tantrums on the set, causing people to jump to conclusions.
"I did a film with an absolute idiot of a co-star, and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn't get the scenes out," Ferguson told Reign with Josh Smith: The Podcast. "And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at and I would cry walking off set."
Ferguson noted that the derogatory actor berated her on the set and questioned her acting abilities, ultimately leading to a verbal confrontation between the pair in which she told him to get lost. In reality, Ferguson could have been talking about anyone, but the internet believes that the "Notting Hill" alum is the guilty party.
Why the Internet Thinks Hugh Grant Attacked Rebecca Ferguson
Rebecca Ferguson was careful not to mention the angry actor by name, but that hasn't stopped internet sleuths from theorizing that she was referring to Hugh Grant. This is due to his well-documented — and self-admitted — history of being a grouchy curmudgeon on film sets and the belief that his co-stars don't like him.
"It's obviously Hugh Grant. Most of his co-stars have middling-to-terrible things to say about him," Reddit user u/AppearanceSecure1914 speculated. This view was echoed by X (formerly known as Twitter) user @kembageorge, who wrote, "I'll bet it was Hugh Grant, I've read stuff about him being really rude and hard to work with. He's even said himself that his female costars probably hate him."
The comment about Grant admitting to his female colleagues disliking him is correct, too. He's been open about having tiffs with Julianne Moore and Drew Barrymore in the past, so he isn't an angel by any means. At the same time, some folks are convinced that Ferguson was talking about another big name actor.
Who Else do Fans Suspect in Rebecca Ferguson's Allegations?
Rebecca Ferguson might have been talking about Hugh Grant, and his history certainly makes him a potential candidate. However, Ferguson has worked alongside a number of A-list actors throughout the years, and Grant isn't the only one with a problematic past.
Some fans believe that Ferguson was referring to her "Life" co-star Jake Gyllenhaal. This actor's known transgressions include causing "Bachelorette" alum Ali Fedotowsky to burst into tears on the red carpet following an unpleasant interview. Director Thomas Bidegain also recalled the actor being a problem on his movie "Suddenly," highlighting incidents where he tore up scripts and made the on-set crew sleep in their own cars. That's arguably worse than Grant's admitted misdeeds.
Tom Cruise, Dwayne Johnson, Jacob Tremblay, and Hugh Jackman were also listed as suspects by internet detectives. However, Ferguson has spoken fondly of her experiences with Jackman and Cruise, and Johnson claims that they've always had a great working relationship. Tremblay, meanwhile, was a child when he and Ferguson worked together on "Doctor Sleep." Ultimately, unless Ferguson provides more information, this is all mere conjecture, and we'll never know the truth.