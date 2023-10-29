Friends' Matthew Perry, Emmy Nominated Star, Dead At 54

"Friends" icon Matthew Perry has tragically died at 54. According to TMZ, Perry died in a drowning incident, noting that first-responders rushed to Perry's home in Los Angeles after receiving a "call for cardiac arrest." TMZ alleges that Perry was found in his jacuzzi and that there were no drugs at the scene, also claiming, through their sources, that there was "no foul play involved."

Perry achieved global stardom through his role as the hilarious Chandler Bing in arguably the most famous sitcom ever created, "Friends." Throughout the 10-season run on NBC, Perry starred in over 200 episodes and earned an Emmy nomination in 2002.

In 2021, Perry reunited with all his old castmates in "Friends: The Reunion," which aired exclusively on HBO Max. While not an exact continuation of the show, it did allow fans a chance to go back in time and relive some of the show's greatest moments.