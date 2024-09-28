Blade 4 - Will It Ever Happen?

In 1998, Wesley Snipes' Blade sauntered into a blood rave and whooped a coven of vampires into oblivion — and no one ever looked back. While the two sequels to the Stephen Norrington-directed "Blade" produced mixed results (one, "Blade II," was pure Guillermo del Toro genius and the other was "Blade: Trinity"), there's still real love for Snipes' Daywalker and a genuine desire for "Blade 4." His crowd-pleasing cameo in "Deadpool and Wolverine" gave everyone renewed hope that anything is possible in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), especially after the character's cheeky quip: "There's only been one Blade and there's only ever gonna be one Blade."

It sounds like a no-brainer for fans and commentators alike, but there are other factors to take into consideration here. Namely, what in the world is happening with Mahershala Ali's "Blade"? That project appears to circle the drain at Marvel Studios every other week, as no one manages to stick around for longer than a hot minute. The other question is: Does Snipes even want to do "Blade 4"? After all, there's no point in skating uphill then.

So let's take a look at the facts and analyze the possibility of Snipes' Blade returning for one last ride of vampiric vigilantism. Oh, and if the movie is anything less than R-rated, don't waste anyone's time here, suckheads.