What Happened To T.J. Miller: The Downfall Of A Deadpool Star

Warning: This story includes graphic content.

Just a few years ago, T.J. Miller was one of the most booked and busy actors in Hollywood, as the comedian appeared in the "Deadpool," "Transformers," and "How To Train Your Dragon" franchises, and also starred as Elrich Bachman on the HBO comedy "Silicon Valley." However, despite major momentum in his professional life, Miller had several newsworthy incidents ranging from calling in a bomb threat to being accused of sexual harassment and misconduct. These accusations significantly derailed his once-unstoppable career.

Miller's early career as a stand-up comedian saw him making appearances on the "Chelsea Lately" talk show where he was a roundtable participant. In 2008, he landed a starring role in the monster film "Cloverfield," following those up with parts in the comedies "She's Out of My League," "Get Him To The Greek," and his own television series, "The Gorburger Show." Over the next decade, Miller nabbed some major roles, including Wade Wilson's close friend Weasel in "Deadpool" and "Deadpool 2," voice parts in "The Emoji Movie," "How to Train Your Dragon," and "Big Hero 6," and a stand-up standup special on HBO. Miller also appeared in the Steven Spielberg-directed "Ready Player One" as i-R0k.

Today, Miller isn't nearly the star he once was. But where is he now and what happened to his once-promising career?