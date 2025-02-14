Small Details You Missed In Captain America: Brave New World

Contains spoilers for "Captain America: Brave New World"

Following the ending of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) has accepted the mantle of Captain America. He's certainly proved his mettle over the years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, battling his fellow Avengers as well as Thanos' (Josh Brolin) army, but a soldier's work is never done.

"Captain America: Brave New World" opens with Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (Harrison Ford) getting elected as the new president. Ross (originally played by the late William Hurt) was seen previously battling Hulk (Edward Norton) in 2008's "The Incredible Hulk," and as the architect behind the Sokovia Accords in "Captain America: Civil War." He has big plans for his first 100 days in office, which includes signing a treaty for several countries to have access to the precious, indestructible metal known as adamantium that's present on Celestial Island, namely the frozen Celestial Tiamut that the Eternals prevented from destroying the Earth. But an assassination attempt on Ross upends the treaty negotiations, forcing Captain America and Falcon, aka Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez), to figure out who's pulling all the strings.

The movie has plenty of blunt references to past Marvel projects. In addition to being "Captain America 4," this could technically also count as "The Incredible Hulk 2" and "Eternals 1.5." With so much being thrown at audiences, here are some details you might have missed.