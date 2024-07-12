There are many pros and cons to having facial hair. Some scientists have found that people believe beards are sexy because they convey masculinity and power, but these qualities don't always fly in politics. According to the Scholars Strategy Network, facial hair became less prominent among American politicians after women got the right to vote, as some of the aggressive stereotypes associated with beards and mustaches are antithetical to the interests of a diverse voter base. To put things into perspective, the height of presidential facial hair occurred between the American Civil War and World War I — events that demanded leaders to come across as bold and aggressive. However, times changed, and so did the appearance of high-profile politicians.

The clean-shaven look is associated with qualities such as competency, intelligence, trustworthiness, and the ability to take care of people. Candidates with this type of image appeal to a wider demographic, as they may seem more cognizant of women's issues, even if that isn't always the case. Beards, on the other hand, may make voters assume the candidate is primarily concerned with the military, guns, and other policies that might alienate the more liberal-leaning members of the population.

Ironically, the true villain in "Captain America: Brave New World" is clean-shaven yet more aggressive than anyone. Perhaps this is the film's way of teaching us that we should judge people by the content of their characters and beliefs, as opposed to their physical appearances.