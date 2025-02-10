We Think The Thunderbolts* Trailer Spoiled Captain America: Brave New World

It certainly seems on its face like the Super Bowl trailer is spoiling the ending of "Captain America: Brave New World" — mainly the fact that the Avengers don't get reformed. Still, what if it actually means something else? Is there another possible explanation for why the Avengers "wouldn't be coming"? Well, a few possibilities present themselves, and most of them hinge on when in the movie that scene actually takes place.

While the assumption is that this scene is Valentina Allegra de Fontaine attempting to convince lawmakers that the Thunderbolts are necessary for the mission of the movie, it could also very well be a scene from the end of the movie. Perhaps, during the course of the film, we learn that the Avengers are off-world, and that's all she means by mentioning their absence. Alternatively, this scene could even take place before the events of "Brave New World." After all, we really don't know exactly when these two films take place in relation to each other; in fact, they may very well take place around the same time, as Bucky's (Sebastian Stan) role in "Thunderbolts*" could explain his conspicuous absence from Sam Wilson's orbit in "Brave New World."

Either way, we should know one way or the other when "Captain America: Brave New World" hits theaters February 14.