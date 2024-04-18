Liv Tyler's Only Captain America 4 Scene May Have Already Been Revealed

"Captain America: Brave New World" may be the fourth "Captain America" film, but it could also be considered the second "Incredible Hulk" movie as many characters from the 2008 feature are set to make their return alongside Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson. This includes Thunderbolt Ross, played by Harrison Ford, who takes over for the late William Hurt. Tim Blake Nelson returns to play the villainous alter-ego of Samuel Sterns, aka The Leader; finally, Betty Ross (Liv Tyler) will be back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time since 2008, but if rumors are to be believed, it may be a brief resurgence.

On April 12, social media scooper @MyTimetoShineH responded to a year-old post on X (formerly Twitter) pointing out how Tyler will return in "Captain America 4." However, they responded to the news by saying, "Yes, for a scene and a half." If that information is accurate (which it may not be), fans may already have an idea of the small role Betty will have in the upcoming MCU movie.

There's some major new "Captain America: New World Order" set photos featuring Liv Tyler, Anthony Mackie (in an arm sling) and more filming in a cemetery! https://t.co/0Yuwf8QJ5Y — JustJared.com (@JustJared) March 28, 2023

JustJared uploaded some set photos in March 2023 of Betty dressed in all black at a cemetery. Presumably, she's at someone's funeral, but it's unclear whose it might be. Could Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) finally bite the dust after being seen as an elderly man in "Avengers: Endgame?" It's a mystery for now, but audiences may not want to get their hopes up on seeing much more of Betty in "Brave New World."