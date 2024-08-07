One Avengers: Doomsday Casting Could Divide Marvel Fans More Than RDJ's Doctor Doom

The former Iron Man that had been flying with the franchise since 2008 has revealed his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, only this time as Doctor Doom in the highly anticipated "Avengers: Doomsday." It resulted in a very divided reaction with some worried about Robert Downey Jr. playing Victor von Doom, while others are excited to see the actor come back to the franchise. Understandably, some fans have voiced their concerns about this casting choice, but the silver lining is that there was a similar direction the MCU could've gone that would've sent fans into a meltdown: bringing back Chris Evans as Captain America and revealing him to be a HYDRA agent.

It might sound preposterous that America's ass would turn heel, but there was a point in Marvel Comics history where that occurred, and fans expressed their immense disappointment about the event. What's concerning is that due to some major developments in the franchise of late, there's actually even more crucial ingredients available to make this happen. In fact, there's an argument to be made that an event that was so bonkers in the comics might actually be more successful in live-action. The only issues are the backlash it'd receive from fans and, more importantly, the struggle that Marvel Studios would have on their hands to keep it a secret.