The Entire Squid Game Timeline Explained

Before he participates in the games, Gi-hun is living what those who run the games would call a failed life. He doesn't have much money. He also drinks and gets in fights at bars, at least according to Sang-woo's mother. He lives with his mother and seems to rely on her for most things, asking her for money and getting frustrated with her when she only gives him so much. In fact, he steals her bank card and takes money out of her account, not because she's told him her PIN but because he guesses it. Though the money his mother gave him was for dinner with his daughter for her birthday, he wants to use it to play the ponies, which appears to be his main occupation — something he's only successful at part of the time.

This time he wins, but a girl steals the money he won, and he must ask the woman who he tipped to get his cash back so he can take his daughter to dinner and buy a present from a vending machine for her. He is so desperate for cash that he happily plays ddajki with the Salesman (Gong Yoo). He gets slapped a lot because he loses a lot, but he also wins enough that he's happy. In fact, despite his life of desperation, he seems happier in this segment of the show than in any other. But when his mother tells him his daughter is moving to America with her mother and stepfather, Gi-hun calls the number the Salesman gives him to participate in the Games, because he'll need funds to get his daughter to stay in Korea.