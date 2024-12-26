Squid Game Season 2 Episode 1's Big Death Will Make Your Jaw Drop

The Salesman bookends "Squid Game" Season 1. He gets Gi-hun into this new world, and Gi-hun sees him right before leaving for the United States trying to recruit someone else. Despite the small role, he instantly became one of the most popular characters on "Squid Game." He's a symbol that even though Gi-hun could be safe, the games and subsequent exploitation of the poor will continue. Over the next three years, Gi-hun tries to track the Salesman down, and when we first see him, he's once again playing ddakji. However, there's a new wrinkle as he goes around buying bread and lottery tickets to hand out to unhoused people.

He gives them the choice of bread (something to nourish them now) or a lottery ticket (the unlikely promise of great fortune). Almost all of them choose the lottery ticket. In a way, this scene mirrors what happens later in the season when the new batch of players can vote on whether to leave the games with a little money each or stay and try to win a lot more. Save for the two guys tailing him, the Salesman gives people a choice, and just like within the titular squid game, people are given a choice to stay and keep playing or leave with a little money.

However, this "choice" that keeps coming up is a false one. People didn't choose to be born and exist within an exploitative system that makes it seem like these deadly games are their only way to live a decent life. The Salesman also has a choice to break the rules of Russian roulette and kill Gi-hun or follow through. And it's clear that to him, there's only one move to make.