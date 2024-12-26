What Squid Game Season 2's Post-Credits Scene Could Mean For Season 3

Contains spoilers for "Squid Game" Season 2

Following the massive success of "Squid Game," there was a lot we wanted to see in more episodes, and Season 2 certainly delivers. Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) is back in the games, and while Red Light, Green Light also returns, there's a new crop of children's game with bloody endings to enjoy. However, "Squid Game" Season 2 breaks from the first by having a rebellion break out in the final episode, titled "Friend or Foe." Sadly, this only results in more player deaths, including the lovable Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan). Gi-hun is captured, and the credits start to roll before we learn his fate. But don't click away just yet, as there's an extra scene in the credits to tease another bloodbath.

It's a little esoteric, but we see three players (096, 100, and 353) enter the Red Light, Green Light arena. However, it's different from the previous two games we've seen, because they're entering behind the giant girl doll instead of in front of her. But she's not alone, as we also see a giant boy doll is also on the field. And instead of one them announcing "Green light," we see a light resembling a train signal turn green instead.

Considering Red Light, Green Light consistently has some of the most brutal scenes in "Squid Game" history, it makes sense for the Season 2 mid-credits scene to invoke it once more. While we don't know what's next for Gi-hun, the extra scene does hint that there are more games to come, so get ready for more bloodshed with Season 3 now confirmed to come out at some point in 2025.