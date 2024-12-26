What Squid Game Season 2's Post-Credits Scene Could Mean For Season 3
Contains spoilers for "Squid Game" Season 2
Following the massive success of "Squid Game," there was a lot we wanted to see in more episodes, and Season 2 certainly delivers. Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) is back in the games, and while Red Light, Green Light also returns, there's a new crop of children's game with bloody endings to enjoy. However, "Squid Game" Season 2 breaks from the first by having a rebellion break out in the final episode, titled "Friend or Foe." Sadly, this only results in more player deaths, including the lovable Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan). Gi-hun is captured, and the credits start to roll before we learn his fate. But don't click away just yet, as there's an extra scene in the credits to tease another bloodbath.
It's a little esoteric, but we see three players (096, 100, and 353) enter the Red Light, Green Light arena. However, it's different from the previous two games we've seen, because they're entering behind the giant girl doll instead of in front of her. But she's not alone, as we also see a giant boy doll is also on the field. And instead of one them announcing "Green light," we see a light resembling a train signal turn green instead.
Considering Red Light, Green Light consistently has some of the most brutal scenes in "Squid Game" history, it makes sense for the Season 2 mid-credits scene to invoke it once more. While we don't know what's next for Gi-hun, the extra scene does hint that there are more games to come, so get ready for more bloodshed with Season 3 now confirmed to come out at some point in 2025.
Squid Game Season 2's post-credit scene shows the games aren't over yet
The fact that Gi-hun's still alive by the end of "Squid Game" Season 2 means his journey isn't over yet, and that could mean more games are in the future. Perhaps after the rebellion, the Front Man decides to start these games from scratch, leading into yet another round of Red Light, Green Light — but with a twist.
When the new competitors play Red Light, Green Light on Season 2, Gi-hun leads as many as possible to safety. He instructs them to form single-file lines so that the doll can't see anyone move if they're behind someone. Maybe this strategy didn't sit well with the Front Man, so in the future, he implements another doll (the boy statue) to see if anyone moves behind someone else this time. Starting a whole new game would be an interesting way to torture Gi-hun, who has to witness the carnage from scratch.
That also assumes the girl statue is from the same location. An intriguing "Squid Game" theory from the first season suggests this event could be an international affair. There's a chance Season 3 could allow us to explore how other countries conduct their games. One place could have two dolls for Red Light, Green Light instead of just the one that's present in South Korea. This would make further sense since the ceiling in the mid-credit scene looks different from what we've seen previously in Red Light, Green Light. But this is all speculation, and we'll just have to wait until "Squid Game" Season 3 comes out to learn the truth behind this new wrinkle.
"Squid Game" Season 2 is now available on Netflix.