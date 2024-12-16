The Most Brutal Scenes In Squid Game

In 2021, there were several reasons that the South Korean survival thriller, "Squid Game," became an international hit, smashing multiple Netflix records, becoming the most-watched non-English series produced by the streaming giant, and eventually inspiring a controversial reality show spin-off. Due to the worldwide pandemic, people were stuck at home and hungry for entertainment, and despite "Squid Game" having a few plot points that didn't make much sense, the show quickly struck a chord with the Netflix audience.

Besides its exciting premise, epic execution, superb writing, and excellent cast, "Squid Game" also brought the trademark gore and brutality that are often associated with South Korean cinema and television. Being bold, raw, and unapologetically violent was part of the appeal and shock value the series wielded from the beginning. But its viciousness wasn't self-serving for the sake of sensationalism; rather, it was an appropriate quality that went hand in hand with the story's moral undertones and social critique of modern capitalistic society. No wonder it received wide critical acclaim in addition to its commercial success, winning six Primetime Emmy Awards after receiving 14 nominations.

Since the follow-up is almost upon us (Season 2 premieres December 26 on Netflix), it's a good opportunity to revisit the most brutal moments that appeared in Season 1.