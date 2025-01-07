The Mistake In The Squid Game Season 2 Finale Everyone Missed

The end of "Squid Game" Season 2 gets pretty chaotic — and not just for the characters or the audience. At least one member of the crew seems to have gotten caught up in the pandemonium, too.

Everything comes to a head in the season's final episode, where protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) plans out and then leads an armed uprising against the game's overseers. There's a lot to take in during this frenetic sequence, so if you didn't catch the detail that's definitely not meant to be in there, you could be forgiven. A few fans have noticed, though, and if you look, you can clearly spot a handheld camera operator right in the thick of things about three-fifths of the way through the episode.

Though some similar projects, like the "Hunger Games" movies or "The Running Man," depict their deadly games as having been publicly televised, "Squid Game" can't explain its camera operator oopsie away with that little excuse. Or, on second thought, maybe "Squid Game" can explain the camera operator's appearance. There are some scenes in Season 1 where VIPs watch footage of the games on screens in an opulent lounge. A feasible in-universe explanation could be that maybe this cameraman was putting himself at risk to catch footage for the masked men betting on the games.