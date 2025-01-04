The Squid Game Season 2 Clue They Hid In Plain Sight

Contains spoilers for "Squid Game" Season 2

Season 2 has once again proven the unmatched popularity of "Squid Game," racking up a huge 68 million views in just its first four days of release and showing no signs of slowing down. But there's one small detail many people didn't notice about "Squid Game" Season 2, and it has everything to do with the show's B-plot revolving around the Front Man's brother, the cop named Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon).

In the first season, Jun-ho was shot by the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) after learning that the Front Man was, in fact, his brother In-ho. In the second season, we learn that Jun-ho survives his brother's assault because a boat driven by Captain Park (Oh Dal-su) fishes him out of the water. After that, Captain Park takes Jun-ho and his team — assembled by Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) — on excursions to every island he can think of that might contain the games, with no success.

But in the final episode of Season 2, it turns out that the seemingly unassuming Captain Park is a stone-cold killer. He reveals his true colors when he murders one of Gi-hun's henchmen, who catches Captain Park in the act of sabotaging their search drones. Yes, Captain Park works for the games that Jun-ho and Gi-hun's men are trying to find, and you can bet Captain Park won't let that happen. But there was a clue about Captain Park's true nature before this, even if both the characters and viewers failed to see it.