Squid Game Season 2's Front Man Twist Feels Like Déjà Vu In The Worst Way

Throughout Season 2 of "Squid Game," Hwang In-ho is nigh-on indecipherable as a character. Seong Gi-hun returned to the games in Season 1 because he wanted to save his mother's life and gain some hope for the future — in Season 2, he risked getting dragged back into the games because he couldn't live with the fact that the games would continue to slaughter the most vulnerable people in society while he himself lived in luxury thanks to their deaths. Like any good character, his motivations are always clear.

What does In-ho want or hope to gain by anything he does in "Squid Game 2?" The only clue we get comes in his final words to Gi-hun at the end of the season — a taunt about Gi-hun wanting to play the hero. Was his subterfuge and long-delayed betrayal simply a means of psychologically torturing someone who dared not accept their own victory? Maybe. It seems like a vague and grossly convoluted explanation, but it's the only one we get.

There are points early in the season where it seems like Hwang Dong-hyuk is prepared to pay off In-ho's turn in a more disruptive way. During the six-legged race, for example, he suddenly stalls the team's progress by failing to succeed in his minigame several times. For a moment, the audience — knowing that In-ho, like Oh Il-nam, would surely be spared from execution — could reasonably expect him to be sabotaging Gi-hun to end his enemy while the other contestants are all already dead or cleared. Instead, he merely succeeds after a few more tries, and even gives Gi-hun a helping foot during his own minigame. This is just one of many perplexing wasted opportunities to use this Front Man twist as a means of shocking the audience rather than boring them with the same story they've already seen.