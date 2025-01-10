What We Want To See In Squid Game Season 3

While it would be a blow for fans of the characters, narratively speaking, we would like to see Gi-hun become the Front Man in "Squid Game" Season 3 — or, at least, we want to see him seriously considering it. In a sense, he already started to become like the Front Man in Season 2, using people as pawns and deciding to sacrifice some of his fellow players in order to create a diversion. But maybe Season 3 will take it one step further, with In-ho offering Gi-hun the position of Front Man. And what's scary is that Gi-hun might be in such a dark place by then that he actually accepts the offer.

So how might Gi-hun become the Front Man in Season 3? Maybe this is a role that In-ho forces upon him, placing Gi-hun in a position where he needs to decide who lives and who dies (even though he doesn't want to). Or maybe Gi-hun accepts the position of his own volition. Maybe he becomes so disillusioned that he decides that In-ho is right; the games are ugly, but they give desperate people "one last chance to fight fair and win," as the Front Man puts it. Perhaps that is what the Front Man wanted all along, to groom Gi-hun to be his successor.

It's worth noting that, in an interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Squid Game" star Lee Jung-jae could neither confirm nor deny the theory that Gi-hun would become the Front Man. But, regardless of how it plays out, Gi-hun will definitely face a choice in Season 3: Hang onto his faith in the goodness of humanity or start seeing the world through the Front Man's eyes.