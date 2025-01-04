The Origins Of Squid Game's Newest Creepy Doll Explained

A hallmark of any successful show is an instantly identifiable character, and "Squid Game" had no shortage of those. The pink jumpsuits and ominous masks worn by the games' guards make for excellent Halloween costumes, but the show is also defined by Young-hee, the giant girl doll featured during the Red Light, Green Light games in both Seasons 1 and 2. Something a lot of people may not know about "Squid Game" is that the giant doll is real instead of being a CGI creation, and it's now been hinted in the post-credits scene of "Squid Game" Season 2 that she's about to get a friend.

The brief sequence shows some players entering an arena with Young-hee as well as a giant boy doll, named Cheol-su. His inclusion in the show has been a long time coming, as the show's creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, teased the doll back in 2022.

Hwang Dong-Hyuk writer, director, producer, and creator of @squidgame has a message for the fans: pic.twitter.com/DxF0AS5tMM — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

Cheol-su is Young-hee's boyfriend, but is that pertinent to his role in the games, or is he just another killer doll there to cause mayhem? Young-hee became utterly terrifying in Red Light, Green Light, tracking every player's movements to determine who should be eliminated (read: shot to death). Maybe Cheol-su has been saved for the third and final season for something even more horrific, but let's dive into the greater cultural significance of the two dolls.