The Chekhov's Gun In Squid Game That Has Fans Theorizing About Season 2

Contains spoilers for "Squid Game" Season 1

If you're a film pedant like us, perhaps you've already heard the term Chekhov's gun. It's a principle in storytelling attributed to playwright Anton Chekhov, and it basically means that stories should only include details that are essential to the plot. So for example, if you put a gun onstage in act one, it had better go off before the play is over, or else the audience will feel cheated. If you spend enough time immersed in the world of movies and TV, you'll start seeing Chehkov's guns everywhere.

Take the first season of "Squid Game," the Korean dark survival series that became Netflix's top show this week. The series follows Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), an everyman who's down on his luck until he's invited to participate in a series of deadly children's games along with 455 other people, all for a big cash prize. By the end of "Squid Game" Season 1, Gi-hun has become disillusioned and disgusted by the whole affair, and the finale ends with him vowing to take down the game and its wealthy organizers.

That's a great cliffhanger that gives just enough of a hint of where Season 2 is headed. But several fans have noticed a subtle Chekhov's gun moment in the first season that gives an even clearer picture.