The Biggest Unanswered Questions In Squid Game Season 2

Seong Gi-hun doesn't die at the end of "Squid Game" Season 2, but things don't look great for him. The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) and the guards have kept him alive for now, while killing almost everyone else who aided him in his rebellion. As the leader who's been trying to dismantle the games, it may appear counterintuitive to keep him alive, which is what makes his fate at the end of Season 2 all the more intriguing. What's in store for him once Season 3 rolls around?

Netflix has already announced "Squid Game" Season 3 will be the last for the series, so we'll know whether he'll ultimately live or die pretty soon. It's possible the Front Man wants Gi-hun to suffer a fate worse than death. Perhaps he'll have him re-enter the games so that he'll have to continue this torture a little longer. Or maybe the Front Man has something more nefarious in mind.

The Front Man, aka Hwang In-ho, is Player 001 in the "Squid Game" Season 2 competition. Gi-hun doesn't know his true identity, and one might assume he'll learn once Season 3 rolls around. In-ho actually won the games previously, before taking on the mantle of the Front Man, and it's possible he wants Gi-hun to develop the same viewpoint as him, that no good people truly exist. It's possible In-ho wants to groom Gi-hun to become the new Front Man and oversee the games after he steps down. Gi-hun dying may seem like the most tragic ending possible for "Squid Game," but Gi-hun losing his soul and continuing the games himself may be even more devastating