Every Time The Front Man Was Actually Nice In Squid Game

While some feel as though "Squid Game" Season 2's Front Man twist feels like the worst kind of déjà vu, the reveal that Player 001 is once again the boss of the operation secretly playing the games unbeknownst to the other contestants was revealed much more quickly than it was in Season 1. And this time, the show completely changes the way that wrinkle has played out thus far and will continue to do so going forward. Unlike Season 1, where it's only on a rewatch that you're armed with that knowledge about Oh Il-nam (O Yeong-su), Season 2 has let the audience keep a close eye on the new Player 001 — Hwang In-ho (Lee Byung-hun), aka Oh Young-il — and the way he pretends to care about the games and his teammates while actually having a vested interest in seeing them all fail.

That being said, In-ho isn't completely devoid of all humanity. Though there are plenty of times where he is obviously only pretending to be a good teammate and friend, one can find several examples of him letting his guard down, saying and/or doing things that seem to come from a place of genuine concern for others. While there is one particularly notable example from Season 1, the rest all occur in Season 2. It remains to be seen if these fleeting glimpses of In-ho not being entirely evil are a hint of things to come for his character, or if they're just outlier moments from an otherwise entirely cold-hearted and sociopathic individual.