Lines In Squid Game Season 2 That Mean More Than You Realized

Right out of the gate, Seong Gi-hun and the enigmatic Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) have a heavy exchange during their phone conversation at the airport in Season 2, Episode 1, "Bread and Lottery." Picking up from the cliffhanger at the end of the Season 1 finale, Gi-hun chooses to leave his plane to America — and, by extension, his family — behind to chase after the orchestrators of the games.

He makes sure the Front Man knows of his intentions to hunt him down, no matter the cost. "How about you stop running your mouth and show yourself," he taunts over the phone. "Stop hiding like a rat." Throughout both seasons of "Squid Game," and especially in Season 2, characters are constantly compared to animals in a way that dehumanizes them. In that same conversation, Gi-hun proclaims that he is not a horse to be bet on. Gi-hun also calls the mysterious unnamed recruiter (Gong Yoo) a dog; Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon), meanwhile, is referred to at one point as a pig. Even the VIPs who enjoy the games at the end of Season 1 do so through animal masks — perhaps voluntarily dehumanizing themselves to ease their inhuman consumption of such a horrible spectacle.

Of course, at least in American cinema, Mafia movies have given the pejorative "rat" the very specific meaning of someone who betrays their friends or close collaborators. In this sense, the line could be seen as subtle foreshadowing that the Front Man — Hwang In-ho, masquerading as the tragic Player 001, Oh Yeong-il — will be a rat within the games.