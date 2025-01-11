Why You Don't See Meg Ryan In Movies That Much Anymore

After spending a few years in the early 1980s doing soap opera work, Meg Ryan first caught the attention of the moviegoing public when she landed a role in the massively popular 1986 action hit "Top Gun." But with "When Harry Met Sally," Ryan's first lead role, the actor officially joined the Hollywood A-list and established herself as one of the industry's go-to female halves of rom-com duos. Though Ryan did work in a variety of genres, it was multiple pairings with Tom Hanks as well as movies like "Addicted to Love" and "French Kiss" that made her one of the queens of the rom-com in the '90s. To this day, her work is always heavily represented on lists of the best romantic comedies of all time.

Going into the 2000s, Ryan's star power began to fade. A few professional missteps — as well as finding herself on the receiving end of bad tabloid press — contributed to Ryan's acting output slowing way down in the new millennium. Public appearances also became increasingly sporadic as well, until Ryan was about as far removed from the spotlight as one could be given the size of her fame. So what has the actor been up to since her filmography thinned out, and are things going to stay that way for the once-prolific romantic lead?