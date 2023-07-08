Movies That Should Have Never Escaped Development Hell

Movies take lots of time, effort, and money to create; often, it can take years to fully develop a film before the cameras even roll. Typically, someone writes a script, which is then rewritten repeatedly — often by multiple people — up to and even during production. There's casting, location scouting, costume design, and much more that must be done before a director can say "Action" and start shooting.

On average, it takes between one to two-and-a-half years to make a movie. While that may seem like a long time, some films spend much longer in the process. When that happens, Hollywood likes to use the term "development hell." That describes any film that languishes in the development phase, whether it's due to finding the right people, those people bailing halfway through, or a myriad of other reasons. More often than not, the problem is money, and getting financing for a project that's already spent time in development hell can get harder as time passes.

Eventually, some movies manage to claw their way out of development hell and onto the screen. Of course, just because it took a long time for a project to come to fruition doesn't mean it will be good. More often than not, the process often drains the project of the creative energy and/or uniqueness that made it appealing in the first place. That often results in disappointment — as in the case of the films below, which should have remained damned to development hell forever.