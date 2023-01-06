Hollywood's Nepo Babies Controversy Explained (& Why It's Overblown)

In the end, though, does it really matter that Laura Dern's father is Bruce Dern when she's one of the best actors working today?! Truthfully, Vulture's coverage isn't making any direct statements about whether it's good or bad to be a nepo baby, but is simply reporting on how deeply ingrained this trend is and has been throughout Hollywood's history. In fact, as the piece points out, the first big nepo baby was Douglas Fairbanks Jr., born way back in 1909 to Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks — though he never quite achieved the heights of the nepo babies who followed him decades later like Jane Fonda and Liza Minnelli.

There's also definite leeway afforded to nepo babies who recognize their privilege without trying to defensively brush it off. Though Jamie Lee Curtis described the term as "hurtful," she also acknowledged that, as the daughter of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, she certainly had an advantage. During the press tour for her latest movie M3GAN, Allison Williams was extraordinarily blunt, saying, "All that people are looking for is an acknowledgement that it's not a level playing field. It's just unfair. Period, end of the story, and no one's really working that hard to make it fair," concluding, "It doesn't take anything away from the work that I've done. It just means that it's not as fun to root for me." All in all, a solid attitude.

Hollywood nepotism isn't going anywhere, clearly, but Vulture's coverage might let audiences just be more aware of this extremely common practice. With that said, nepo babies are here to stay, and though the industry certainly needs to open its doors to all newcomers and not just privileged ones, industry dynasties are here to stay; there's no way that Blue Ivy Carter isn't planning her ascent as we speak.