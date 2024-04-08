Actor Rumors That Turned Out To Be True

Though we don't always like to admit it, everyone loves some juicy gossip. This seems especially true with celebrities, as there are entire magazines and websites devoted to the rumor mill surrounding famous people. Actors are often some of the biggest targets of gossip columns and tabloids, with the world obsessed with what happens behind the scenes of film and TV sets and in both the professional and personal lives of the people who star in our favorite movies and series.

More often than not, rumors remain rumors indefinitely — we rarely get definitive confirmation or denial on the validity of the things we hear about actors. On top of that, it seems to be far more common for rumors to be debunked than verified. Which makes the examples of rumors that do come true all the more interesting. In each and every example, something that was rumored about one or more actors was eventually confirmed in some capacity by the actors themselves, by a verifiable source close to the project in question, or in some cases, by good old-fashioned court documents. Here are some of the biggest actor rumors that turned out to be true.