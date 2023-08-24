Actors Who Made A Comeback In 2023

Very few actors, even the ones at the highest level of celebrity and acclaim, can maintain careers with all peaks and no valleys. A natural ebb and flow happens to pretty much everyone in Hollywood, and many factors play into the fickle nature of the business. Not counting those that experienced some catastrophic, career-tainting controversy, most actors bounce back after a few lean years — which, for the record, are sometimes self-imposed.

Now, it's important to note that not all of the actors in this feature dealt with a significant or long-lasting career lull. In fact, many hadn't been especially far removed from their last noteworthy project. But what unites them all is that 2023 has seen their careers enjoy a renaissance of sorts, with one or more projects that are their most important or acclaimed in a while and follow a period where they'd been either voluntarily flying under the radar or just hadn't appeared in anything that made a sizable impact on the pop culture landscape.