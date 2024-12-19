How Long Do Movies Stay In Theaters? It's More Complicated Than You Think

How many times in the past few years have you seen a trailer for a new movie, thought it looked interesting enough to see on the big screen, only for it to be completely gone from theaters before you have a chance to go? If the answer is a number greater than zero, you're not alone. The movie theater industry has gone through a lot of changes in recent years, but none have become more prevalent than the limited theatrical runs of all films, including highly-anticipated recent releases like "Joker: Folie à Deux" and "Transformers One."

What's even more surprising is that not only are these films barely spending any time at all being shown in theaters, but they're also hitting streaming services or video-on-demand way quicker than they used to. For example, 2024's "The Fall Guy" premiered in cinemas nationwide on May 3, and was released digitally May 21, only two and a half weeks later. By the end of July 2024, it was available in physical media. This is even a huge shift from director David Leitch's "Hobbs & Shaw" in 2019, which hit theaters at the start of August of that year but didn't make it to video-on-demand until mid-October.

Of course, the movie theater industry is always subject to change, as evidenced by the closing of most drive-in movie theaters. There are many relevant factors at play forcing movies to leave theaters early, so let's take a look at some of the biggest and most concerning ones.