The Real Reason Great Movies Skipped Movie Theaters

The past decade has forced the world of film production, distribution, and attendance into a series of reckonings so rapid and intense as to induce vertigo. First, streaming rose as a force to be reckoned with, and streamers and theaters had to learn to coexist; then COVID came and changed the film industry forever, with streaming film viewership skyrocketing while theatrical attendance dropped dramatically, leading some to worry that film theaters might be doomed. Now, in a full-circle moment, Hollywood is learning that centering film production around subscription streaming revenue may not be an entirely sustainable model.

The one thing that's become clear throughout this whole process, if it wasn't before, is that a movie's quality has zilch to do with the circumstances that dictate how and where it's released. The number of worthwhile films that have gone straight to streaming without ever playing commercially in theaters is too great to count by now, but great movies have been skipping theaters since long before streaming, for reasons ranging from directorial intent to behind-the-scenes drama to unexpected predecessor success on DVD. Here are a few notable examples.