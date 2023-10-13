Taylor Swift's Record Box Office Proves Movie Theaters Don't Need Big Studios

Taylor Swift is creating bad blood with major movie studios — and it could change a lot within the entertainment industry when all is said and done.

For the blissfully unaware, Swift has taken the world by storm in 2023 thanks in large part to her record-smashing career retrospective, the Eras Tour, which wrapped up its first leg in the United States in August 2023 and is currently taking a breather until she resumes performances this November in Argentina. Famously, getting tickets for the tour was essentially a great war, with Ticketmaster leaving millions of fans in the lurch — but on August 31, Swift made the surprise announcement that the concert film would come to North American movie theaters on October 13, 2023.

This move, to put it lightly, was huge. Other movies set to release that day promptly shifted their debuts, including the next "Exorcist" film. That said, the biggest box office bombshell to come out of the Taylor Swift situation is that Swift and her father reportedly inked their own distribution deal with AMC and Cinemark, leaving studios out of it completely.

So why is this such a big deal, and what does it mean for studios now — especially in a year that also saw a historical double-strike between the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild?