The Most Anticipated Video Games Of 2025

2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year for the video game industry. On the hardware front, Nintendo is expected to not only announce but most likely release the successor to the Switch. Sony will continue to release games that are optimized for the PlayStation 5 Pro to justify its hefty price tag. And Microsoft will either answer the PS5 Pro with its own upgrade to the Xbox Series X, or go the opposite route and continue to de-emphasize Xbox consoles entirely in favor of cloud gaming and bringing Xbox titles to other platforms. All that to say nothing of the video game films coming next year (here's why we're worried about the "Minecraft" movie).

In terms of actual games, 2025 belongs to the sixth mainline installment in a certain massively popular franchise that will be the long-awaited successor to the most profitable entertainment product of all time, video game or otherwise. But there are plenty more game releases to look forward to next year as well, from promising new IP to long overdue sequels. There is also a full remake of one of the most acclaimed video games of all time, as well as the reboot of a once top-tier franchise that is nearly 15 years removed from its heyday. 2025 will be a crucial year for not only the current console generation, but the gaming industry as a whole.