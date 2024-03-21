Marvel's New Trailer Is Its Best In Years - But It's Not For An MCU Movie

The Marvel brand has a remarkable track record with trailers, especially since the dawn of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008. Look no further than the inaugural teaser for the highly-anticipated "Deadpool & Wolverine," which beat out other heavy-hitter MCU trailers to become the most-watched of all time. It has also made waves on the video game front, with the trailers for the likes of "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" performing well in their own right. However, it's no stretch to claim that Marvel's latest gaming trailer is in a league of its own.

Titled "Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra," the game's teaser predominantly focuses on two characters: a new adaptation of Steve Rogers aka Captain America, and the Black Panther. This version of the King of Wakanda is the famed T'Challa's grandfather, Azzuri. As the title implies, the story is set in the 1940s as the Nazis, specifically Hydra, gain a foothold in Europe during World War II. Cap and Panther desire to stop them, though their unfamiliarity seems to put them at odds. We even see the two come to blows and the latter's claw marks in Cap's signature vibranium shield, making it abundantly clear that they're far from friends at this point.

Overall, the "Rise of Hydra" trailer is tense, action-packed, and full of truly stunning visuals. Even though it doesn't provide any gameplay footage, the cinematics, technology, and talent involved all but guarantee it'll be a strong entry in the Marvel gaming library.