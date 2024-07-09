The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Plans To Play Daryl For Longer Than You Think
Good roles can go on forever if an actor plays their cards right, but "Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus sees a definite ending to his time as Daryl Dixon — and it's in the distant future.
"I think maybe six or seven more years," he told lifestyle magazine Mr Feelgood. "The Daryl Dixon spin-off has given me an opportunity to take the show in a direction that's different to the original show. I didn't want to make the same show again in a different location. I wanted to reinvent it." He noted that the show is more of a character-based travelogue about human connections versus a zombie slaughter fest. According to the actor, the French setting also helps differentiate the series from any other part of the "Walking Dead" franchise, making it a truly European experience in setting and tone. "We wanted the French people to look at it and feel like it was their show, too. And it worked. French people love the show. So I'm excited for them to see season two."
For those doing the math at home, that means Reedus is likely anticipating "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" to run for at least five to six more seasons; the series was renewed for a second outing in 2023 alongside "Dead City." That'll give fans a lot more Daryl-based action to enjoy, and they're going to spend time with another of his "The Walking Dead" compatriots. For, when "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" returns in the fall of 2024, he'll encounter one familiar face.
Daryl will encounter his old friend Carol in Season 2
Season 2 of "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" will feature one special reunion for the titular character and a close friend from his "The Walking Dead" days. As foreshadowed by an appearance in the Season 1 finale, Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) is set to join the cast for Season 2, subtitled "The Book of Carol."
Fans of the show will remember that Carol was originally set to co-star in Daryl's spin-off, but McBride backed out of the series before it went into production because it's filming in France. But it looks like those concerns have been overcome, at least for the length of the oncoming season.
"I've known there was much more to be told of Carol's story as I felt her so unsettled when we last saw her, as she watched her best friend, Daryl, ride away. Apart or (hopefully!) together, their stories run deep, and I'm so excited to continue Carol's journey here," McBride stated in 2023 at the New York Comic Con. She then praised the show's writers and admitted she's excited to see what new twists and turns her character's story will take.
Audience members will find out when and how Carol and Daryl will meet again when "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" returns on September 29.