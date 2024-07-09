The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Plans To Play Daryl For Longer Than You Think

Good roles can go on forever if an actor plays their cards right, but "Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus sees a definite ending to his time as Daryl Dixon — and it's in the distant future.

"I think maybe six or seven more years," he told lifestyle magazine Mr Feelgood. "The Daryl Dixon spin-off has given me an opportunity to take the show in a direction that's different to the original show. I didn't want to make the same show again in a different location. I wanted to reinvent it." He noted that the show is more of a character-based travelogue about human connections versus a zombie slaughter fest. According to the actor, the French setting also helps differentiate the series from any other part of the "Walking Dead" franchise, making it a truly European experience in setting and tone. "We wanted the French people to look at it and feel like it was their show, too. And it worked. French people love the show. So I'm excited for them to see season two."

For those doing the math at home, that means Reedus is likely anticipating "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" to run for at least five to six more seasons; the series was renewed for a second outing in 2023 alongside "Dead City." That'll give fans a lot more Daryl-based action to enjoy, and they're going to spend time with another of his "The Walking Dead" compatriots. For, when "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" returns in the fall of 2024, he'll encounter one familiar face.