GTA 6: Fans Speculate Lucia & Jason Are Based On Ryan Gosling And Eva Mendes

Rejoice, "Grand Theft Auto" fans! After a decade of waiting, Rockstar Games has finally debuted the first trailer for "Grand Theft Auto 6," the long-gestating sixth entry in the popular open-world crime series. Arguably the most anticipated video game of all time, "GTA 6" has been the source of thousands of conspiracy theories and purported leaks. Now that the first look at the Vice City-set game has been released, players have a solid idea of what it will look like.

The upcoming video game, which is slated to hit consoles in 2025, is set to feature two playable protagonists. This was previously leaked several months ago, with the first look confirming the information. The female protagonist is called Lucia in the trailer, while the male protagonist is called Jason, per the leaks. While it's unclear who is voicing the two "GTA 6" leads, fans think they're inspired by real-life couple Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes. The two previously starred together in the 2012 crime thriller "The Place Beyond the Pines."

Fans on Reddit, like user u/RayStrifex, have previously suggested that Lucia and Jason are directly inspired by the crime flick's leads. "I recently saw the place beyond the pines and I realized the resemblance of our future characters to the protagonists of the film," they wrote before the trailer's release. Rumors well into the game's production previously suggested that both Gosling and Mendes would be voicing the leads in "GTA 6," though this doesn't appear to be true. Still, both Lucia and Jason seem to bear a striking resemblance to the couple.