Why We're Worried About The Minecraft Movie

There were rumblings of a "Minecraft" movie shortly after the game's popularity first exploded. Of course, that happens with a lot of games, and nothing ever comes of it — so most fans took it with a grain of salt. However, plans for/rumors about/announcements concerning a "Minecraft" movie never fully went away over the years, and it seemed like it was actually going to happen one day. Finally, in September 2024, the world got its first official look at "A Minecraft Movie" via its first trailer.

It was certainly — a trailer for a movie. And "Minecraft" fans were reacting to it, most of it not positive. Aspects of the trailer set off red flags left and right, as did various news and information that came attached to it. The overwhelming consensus seems to be that this isn't the "Minecraft" movie anybody wanted.

So what went so wrong? How is everyone already convinced that "A Minecraft Movie" is going to be a flop and not willing to give it the benefit of the doubt of waiting until it comes out, or even to see more trailers? The reasons are many, both right there on the screen and when digging into its production and behind-the-scenes issues.