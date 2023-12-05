Casting Lucia And Jason In A GTA6 Movie Based On The Trailer
Having built its reputation as one of the most popular video game franchises on the market, "Grand Theft Auto" debuted its fifth installment on September 17, 2013. The game was an instant hit with fans of the Rockstar series, with its wide-open map, bonkers and often comedy-laden narrative, and, in later years, a vast library of fan-created mods, making it a must-have. As the years passed, "GTA V" remained popular, but fans began to yearn for more. When could they expect "Grand Theft Auto VI"? Rockstar was quiet about the sequel for nearly a decade, but that has finally changed.
"GTA VI" is officially on the way, and fans of the series have kept a close eye on social media for any updates on the game's development. It eventually came to light that fans could expect the trailer to drop on December 5, but that's not ultimately what happened. The trailer wound up hitting YouTube the day before, blindsiding "GTA" fans with a wild series of clips teasing what will undoubtedly be a gaming experience well worth the wait. Additionally, the footage introduces gamers to the story's main characters, Lucia and Jason (his name isn't spoken in the trailer, though it has been included in leaks dating back to 2022).
The Bonnie and Clyde-esque Lucia and Jason seem like a fascinating couple whose romance and criminal activities will make the story of "GTA VI" an intriguing one. Naturally, in the age of live-action video game movies, one has to ask, who could possibly bring Lucia and Jason to the big screen effectively? Some have pondered if Lucia and Jason are inspired by Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendez's characters from "The Place Beyond the Pines." This could be the case, but let's tread new ground, shall we?
Lucia - Stephanie Sigman
Between the two main characters, Lucia seems to get the most time to shine in the first "Grand Theft Auto VI" trailer. Though Jason often accompanies her, she's generally the one doing the talking, and the camera is focused on her as they go about their life of crime. While her relationship with Jason is undoubtedly a focal point of the narrative, at the end of the day, "GTA" games are crime stories. Thus, who better to play Lucia in a hypothetical "GTA VI" movie than someone with plenty of experience in the genre, like Stephanie Sigman?
Throughout her time in the entertainment world, Sigman has taken on numerous crime drama projects. Her first big break in Hollywood came via 2011's "Miss Bala," a drama about a hopeful pageant queen named Laura Guerrero (Sigman), who ends up stuck in the criminal underworld. On the television front, she has contributed to such shows as "American Crime," "Narcos," and "S.W.A.T." In fact, in "S.W.A.T.," her character, Jessica Cortez, engages in a relationship with Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson (Shemar Moore), having to find a delicate balance between their budding romance and their S.W.A.T. responsibilities — seemingly not unlike Lucia and Jason with their love and criminal exploits.
Surely, Sigman would thrive in a "GTA VI" adaptation, giving her a chance to call upon her past experiences in crime-related productions and tap into her romantic acting skills.
Jason - Riz Ahmed
As for Jason — assuming that is the character's name — he doesn't have much to say in the "Grand Theft Auto VI" trailer. His appearances are comprised of going on missions with Lucia and having a heart-to-heart conversation with her. Otherwise, as of this writing, nothing else is known about this "GTA" franchise newcomer. All that's known is that he's a criminal in a relationship with Lucia. Despite this being a rather bare-bones framework, one has to imagine that Riz Ahmed has the acting experience and skill in front of the camera to nail the part in a live-action "GTA VI" adaptation.
Much like Stephanie Sigman, Ahmed has experience in the crime genre on screens big and small. Among his cinematic efforts in this arena is "Shifty" from 2008, where he stars as the titular drug dealer who struggles with his chosen profession and the prospect of living a different life. Other relevant titles include "Ill Manors," "City of Tiny Lights," and the miniseries "The Night Of." Seeing as Ahmed has also worked on such productions as "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," "Weathering with You," and "Venom," to name a few, it's clear he has some serious range beyond crime dramas. Therefore, he'd more than likely be able to balance the romance and crime drama elements of Jason's life with Lucia.
"Grand Theft Auto VI" is set to arrive sometime in 2025.