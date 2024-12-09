Upcoming Netflix Sequels You May Not Know Were In The Works

There was a time when it seemed like a wild experiment to have a streaming service make their own original content, especially full-length films. Yet here we are, with streaming movies being so successful that some of them now have sequels — sometimes several of them, in fact. Netflix has always been the biggest trailblazer in the streaming world, and that is especially true for how much it has helped to legitimize movies that debut on streaming services. And "the Big N" — or however it's being colloquially referred to these days — has also led the charge in making sequels to its films.

Another area where Netflix broke new ground is in rescuing shows that had previously been canceled by terrestrial networks and cable channels, and that eventually crossed over into the streamer making its own sequels to movies it had no part in producing. There is always a list a mile long of what's coming to Netflix, so much so that nobody can possibly keep up with all of it — and with the brand new stuff typically getting the most attention, movie sequels often get lost in the shuffle. Don't be surprised if you aren't aware that some — if not all — of these sequels are in the works for Netflix, following up both Netflix and non-Netflix predecessors.